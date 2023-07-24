Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

