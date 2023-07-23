Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

