Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,760,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,478,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $183.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.