Signaturefd LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.