Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

