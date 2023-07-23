SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

F stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.