Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,173 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

