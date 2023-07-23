First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

