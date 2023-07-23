Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $2,364,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $2,718,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 154,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Price Performance

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.