Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

