Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $284.30 Billion Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,303,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

