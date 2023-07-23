Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

