Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,351 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

