Palmer Knight Co Acquires 687 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

