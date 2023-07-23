PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.