Graypoint LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

