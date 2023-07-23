Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 774 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

