Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

