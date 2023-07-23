Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 281,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,033,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.