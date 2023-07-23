Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 16,320 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.37. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

