Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.