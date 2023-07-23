Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,122 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.