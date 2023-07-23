SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.