iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

