Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,148 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

