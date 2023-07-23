Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DFS opened at $105.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

