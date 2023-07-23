NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

