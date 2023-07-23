NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

