NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $142,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

