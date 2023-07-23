Ieq Capital LLC Buys 21,373 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

