Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average is $293.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

