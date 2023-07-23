Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

