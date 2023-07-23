Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

