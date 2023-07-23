Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.73. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

