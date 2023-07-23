Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,104 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $112.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

