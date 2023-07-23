Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.