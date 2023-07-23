Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 156,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

