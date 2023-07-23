Signaturefd LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after buying an additional 415,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CSGP stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

