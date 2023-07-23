The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

