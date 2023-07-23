Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 9,735 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

