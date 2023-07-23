Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 90 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

