Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Shockwave Medical worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $275.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.46 and a 200 day moving average of $240.69.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,175 shares of company stock worth $7,167,380. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

