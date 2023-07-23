Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

