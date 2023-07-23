Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

