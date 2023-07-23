New World Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New World Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.98.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

