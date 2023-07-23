PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,691 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

