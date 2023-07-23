Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 173,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 54,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $270,040,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

D stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

