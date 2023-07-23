Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

