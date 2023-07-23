Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

