Centric Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

